Arjun Rampal gets quarantined after co-actors test positive for COVID

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday said that he’s quarantining at his apartment after his co-actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The actor, who was shooting for his upcoming feature ‘Nail Polish’, is waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test.

Arjun Rampal shared selfie

The ‘Aankhein’ actor shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, “Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. “

“We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them.”

On a couch

In the picture shared alongside the post, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor is seen lying on a couch, while he clicks a selfie.

Earlier, Rampal shared pictures from the sets of his upcoming project and announced that he has bounced back to work. Announcing about going back to work after a long time, Arjun’s post read, “So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health.”

