Arjun Rampal shares throwback picture from modelling days

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 22nd August 2021 7:33 am IST
Arjun Rampal shares throwback picture from modelling days
Actor Arjun Rampal (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his modelling days.

On Saturday, the ‘Raajneeti’ star took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome shirtless picture of himself.

He posed for the camera with a grim look, while flaunting his abs.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sushant’s mysterious facebook updates shock fans: ‘He is alive’

“Throwback or rather throw throw back some decades ago. #modellingdays,” he wrote in the caption.

Arjun Rampal will be next seen in ‘Dhaakad’, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta.

Touted to be a spy thriller, ‘Dhaakad’ is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut.

The film is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button