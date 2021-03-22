Arjun Rampal wraps shooting for Aparana Sen directorial ‘The Rapist’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Arjun Rampal on Monday announced a wrap on Konkona Sen co-starrer and Aparna Sen directorial movie titled ‘The Rapist’.

The ‘Ra One’ actor took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures featuring himself and the on and off-screen team of the film.

The post showcases some candid smiling pictures of Arjun and Aparna together, while others feature the ‘Aankhen’ star with Konkona.

Announcing a wrap, and sharing his shooting experience, he wrote, “It’s a wrap for me…. #TheRapist it’s been intense and so fulfilling this journey as an actor, working with the prettiest director #AparnaSen who’s vision and clarity and most importantly her passion, her stamina and hard work has been so humbling and enriching.”

“My dearest co star and one of the finest actors in our country @konkona for being so kind and so effortlessly cool. the marvellous @kamera002 for creating such beautiful images,” he added.

Thanking the producers of the film, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ star wrote, ” My two young producers #SuchhandaChatterjee and #ShubhaShetty thank you thank you thank you (folded hands emoticon) #Rapist #Delhi #wrapped.”

‘The Rapist’ will focus on the aftermath and trauma of a violent sexual crime. The project marks Aparna Sen’s third Hindi film, after helming ‘Saari Raat’ in 2015 and 2017’s ‘Sonata.’