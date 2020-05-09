‘Arjun Reddy’ receive warm birthday wishes

Tollywood: Vijay Deverakonda, best known for his work Telugu cinema. Making his debut at a very young age after a stint in theater, Vijay is best known for his role as “Rishi” in his movie Yevade Subramanyam and “Arjun Reddy” in 2017.



On turning 31 Vijay receives plenty of birthday wishes on social media platforms right from famous Bollywood director Karan Johar to Telugu blockbuster Taxiwala’s producer Sriniwas Kumar Naidu wishes Vijay on Instagram.

Wishing our #Taxiwaala my dearest Bangarukonda @TheDeverakonda brother a very happy birthday

Wishing him Pan Indian success, also

I wish post #Covid_19 he should try a global one too coz Talent have no boundaries & no stopping for our Rowdy, Love u forever💖#HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/1bIzAUbP96 — SKN (@SKNonline) May 9, 2020

Though the fans still wait for 31-year-old actor to tell them about his birthday celebrations amid lockdown.

Early life and Education of Vijay

Vijay was born in Achampet, Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

Along with his younger brother, Vijay was admitted to Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School in Puttaparthi, Ananthapur District, Andhra Pradesh. Vijay had spent most of his formative years in this school, away from family for close to 10 months a year. Vijay credits the holistic learning environment here for making him the man he is today. Vijay says the environment at school was peaceful and calm, without phones or T.V.

Reading newspaper regularly to keep abreast of latest events, followed by playing sport, reading books and lots of activities, Vijay feels, helped him hone his creative skills. It was here that Vijay developed an immense liking for storytelling, writing and acting. After his schooling, he returned to Hyderabad and pursued his education from Little Flower Junior College and Badruka College of Commerce respectively.

Personal life

Vijay has a younger brother Anand, who works with Deloitte in USA. Their mother, Madhavi, is Proprietor of Speak Easy in Hyderabad, a soft skills and personality development trainer. Vijay considers his father an inspiration who had come from a small village to Hyderabad to become an actor and eventually had become a TV director.

Career

Vijay’s first serious step into the world of entertainment was his brief stint with a theatre group called Sutradhar, based out of Hyderabad. He did a 3-month workshop, which led him to several plays in the Hyderabad theatre circuit. His long standing association was with Ingenium Dramatics.

Soon, he ventured into cinema. Vijay played a minor role in Sekhar Kammula’s Life is Beautiful. It was on that sets that he got introduced to an assistant director at the time, Nag Ashwin.

It was Nag Ashwin who later gave Vijay his breakthrough role in 2015 movie Yevade Subramanyam alongside renowned actor Nani. The film was produced by the daughters of Ashwini Dutt, a leading producer in Telugu Film Industry.

Priyanka Dutt saw his potential and backed him, and once shooting started, Swapna Dutt signed him onto her company. The film went on to be a major success with Vijay’s portrayal of Rishi winning hearts across the Telugu states, winning him great adulation among fans and critics alike.

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film was Pelli Choopulu, a romantic entertainer directed by debutant Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, with Ritu Varma as the female lead in this movie. The movie went on to become a blockbuster hit. Vijay’s Arjun Reddy became a box office hit.

