Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey to romance Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan

Mumbai: A lot was being reported about superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut in Bollywood. But nothing was confirmed officially, neither from Aamir nor from any filmmaker. But latest reports suggest that Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey will be playing the female lead in Junaid Khan’s debut project which will be a YRF production.

And as per the TOI report, after Arjun Reddy and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shalini Pandey is now brushing her acting skills for the next film which will feature Junaid Khan.

Apart from Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh will also be seen in the same project who is already making her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The same report also mentions that Shalini has signed a three-film deal with YRF. Apart

Reportedly, the yet-to-be-titled movie starring Shalini Pandey and Junaid Khan will go on floors in the first half of 2021. Other details like genre, the title of the film, release date, and other cast is yet to be announced. However, the official confirmation from filmmakers is awaited.

Shalini Pandey’s debut film

For the unversed, Telugu actress Shalini Pandey had gained popularity with Tollywood hit flick, Arjun Reddy, in which she played the female lead opposite Vijay Devarakonda. Pandey is making her debut in Bollywood with YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-starring Ranveer Singh

Meanwhile, talking about Shalini’s debut film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, it has been helmed by Divyang Thakka in which Ranveer Singh is said to be playing a Gujarati man. The movie also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deesha Joshi in pivotal roles.