Arjuna awardee Shreyashi Singh joins BJP, may contest Bihar polls

New Delhi, Oct 4 : With the Bihar Assembly election just weeks away, Arjuna Award-winning shooter Shreyashi Singh has joined the BJP here in New Delhi. She is speculated to be fielded by the party in the upcoming polls.

Singh, also daughter of former Union minister, the late Digvijay Singh, said in a brief statement to the media, soon after joining the party, “To the best of my capabilities, I will embolden the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn Bihar into a developed state. I am with him on his Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.”

Party general Secretary and Bihar Prabhari of BJP Bhupendra Yadav was present during her induction into the party as was BJP leader Arun Singh. Though the list will only be okayed by BJP’s Central Election Committee, Shreyashi is speculated to be fielded by the party from either Jamui or Amarpur Assembly constituencies.

Her mother Put Singh is also a former MP. Earlier there was buzz that Shreyashi was in talks with the RJD.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.