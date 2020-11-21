Armaan Malik: Important to reinvent with every release

News Desk 1Published: 21st November 2020 8:48 pm IST
Mumbai, Nov 21 : Singer Armaan Malik says it is important for him to reinvent with every song, and he always pushes himself towards that goal.

“It is really important to kind of reinvent with every release, and that is what I try to do. I always push myself to do that,” Armaan told IANS via Twitter.

The singer has just released his third English single, “How many”, and he says the song helped him get out of comfort zone. The song describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship.

“‘How many’ was me getting out of my comfort zone. I have never done something like this musically and even visually. I think it just keeps things interesting not only for me but also for the fans. They always want to see you in something new, so ‘How many’ is that. I will continue to do newer stuff that puts me in a different zone and challenges me,” he added in a video posted on Twitter.

“‘How many’ is about complex relationships where you’re constantly fighting, making up, taking the hits yet carrying on. It describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship,” he said.

“One of the hardest decisions is when to call it quits and close a chapter for good. It’s really tough when you love somebody to just give up… even after the 100th time, the truth is, as long we love them, we try one more time. The question is how many times are you willing to try?” he explained.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

