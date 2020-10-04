Armaan Malik: Stripped-down version of ‘Control’ a special gift for fans

Mumbai, Oct 4 : Singer Armaan Malik has dedicated the new stripped-down version of his English song, Control, to his fans.

The singer-songwriter has unveiled the home shot music video on his YouTube channel.

“It’s just amazing to see how much depth a single song has when you take out all the production and simply stick to the core, the heart of it – the lyrics,” said Armaan.

“This stripped-down version of ‘Control’ is a special gift for all my fans who have been waiting to hear it ever since I teased it on the eve of my birthday,” added the singer, who celebrated his birthday in July.

Armaan’s first international single, “Control”, released earlier his year and has been streamed more than 35 million times across platforms.

