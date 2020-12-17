Armaan Malik wants 2021 to have no ‘sadness, pain and bad news’

Mumbai, Dec 17 : Singer Armaan Malik on Thursday shared a wish for 2021, saying he wants the year coming up to have no sadness, pain and bad news.

“I just hope and pray 2021 is truly a HAPPY new year. I don’t think our little hearts can take anymore sadness, pain and bad news,” tweeted Armaan from his verified account, indicating at the loss of lives caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 across the globe.

On Wednesday, Armaan had expressed on Twitter saying how the world has changed amid the new normal. “Things ain’t gonna be the same ever. We have changed, our lives have changed and we need to accept it and move forward,” the singer had tweeted.

Armaan’s latest song “Veham” has garnered more than 11 million views and is currently trending on YouTube. The song has been penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Manan Bhardwaj while the video features Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.