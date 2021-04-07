Armed clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur kill at least 50

Khartom, April 7 : The armed clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur State has so far killed 50 and injured 132 others, the Sudanese Doctors’ Committee said on Tuesday.

“Despite the relative calm since Monday night, the medical workers have great difficulties in movement, while the medical institutions are suffering from insecurity,” the committee said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan said in a statement that 56 people have been killed in the clashes between Masalit and Arab tribes in El Geneina city, capital of West Darfur State, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Sudan’s Security and Defense Council declared on Monday a state of emergency in West Darfur State and sent regular forces to end the armed clashes using all necessary measures.

In January, similar attacks were launched by armed groups in El Geneina, leaving 159 dead and 202 others injured.

Sudan’s Darfur region has been mired in a civil war since 2003. On December 31, 2020, the UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution that ends the mandate of the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) in the region. The around 16,000 UNAMID soldiers deployed in Darfur since 2007 are set to complete their mission in July.

A United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) is set to deploy during 2021 to support the transitional period in Sudan. The UNITAMS will also take over the UNAMID’s tasks in Darfur.