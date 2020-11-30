Armenian Prez seeks Putin’s help to bring servicemen held by Baku back home

MansoorPublished: 30th November 2020 9:22 pm IST

Yerevan: Armenian President Armen Sargsyan has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to assist the return of Armenian captives who are held in Azerbaijan since the escalation of the Karabakh conflict, Sargsyan’s office said on Monday.

The letter sent to Putin says, in particular, that the Armenian society and expatriate community are deeply concerned over the situation around servicemen and civilians taken captive by Azerbaijan,” Sargsyan’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, “the Russian president’s mediation would largely contribute to the solution of the highly sensitive problem of returning servicemen and civilians held by Azerbaijan, and the bodies of those killed.

Source: ANI

