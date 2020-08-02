Arms licenses of criminals, kin to be revoked: Ghaziabad SSP

Ghaziabad: Arms licenses of persons with a criminal history will be revoked, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said on Sunday.

According to the SSP, action will be taken against criminals whose family members also have licensed arms.

On the first two days of the drive being conducted by the police, more than 55 criminals’ arms licenses have been revoked.

“The police are investigating all history sheeters and criminals’ arms license records. Action is also being initiated against people who post their photos brandishing arms on social media channels like Facebook, etc. Their licenses are also being revoked,” added the SSP.

Source: ANI
