Muzaffarnagar: An illegal arms manufacturing unit was unearthed in Shamli district and two people were arrested in the case, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaiswal said a large number of arms, including eleven pistols and one gun, were seized from the unit in a village.

Two men, Sharafat and Qayyum, were arrested for supplying illegal arms in the area, he said.

Source: PTI