Army briefs foreign envoys’ delegation in J-K

Srinagar: Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon here on Thursday briefed the visiting 25 foreign envoys’ delegation over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign envoys, including those of Germany, France and Mexico, are on a two-day visit to the newly formed Union Territory to see the ground situation in the region nearly six months after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Yesterday, the foreign diplomats held extensive discussions with the prominent business community and political leaders in Srinagar.

The business community told envoys that they suffered losses due to abrogation of Article 370 followed by restrictions and at the same time they also said they are hopeful that promises of fast pace development by the centre would be fulfilled.

The delegation also met more than 100 members of civil society from across the section of Kashmir including engineers, doctors, lawyers, students.

Civil society members told the envoys that internet blockage continues to remain an obstacle in the restoration of full normalcy and they believe that full Internet should be restored.

On Thursday during their visit to the Jammu region, the envoys will hold meetings with Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, district administration officials and civil society members of Jammu division.