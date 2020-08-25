Army Chief calls for dual use tech for weapon systems

New Delhi, Aug 25 : Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Tuesday that an overarching national mission should be there to identify the needs and compatibility of products with military applications as part of the armed forces modernisation strategy.

General Naravane attended a seminar on “Impact of Disruptive Technologies on Our Fighting Philosophy in Future Conflicts” and provided strategic guidance to the Indian Army. The seminar was part of the Defence and Strategy Seminar 2020 at Army War College, Mhow on August 24 and 25, 2020.

He highlighted the impact of disruptive technologies in warfare and emphasised that the current modernisation drive was focused on upgrading existing weapon systems and platforms, The Indian Armed Forces would have to lay adequate emphasis on the available disruptive technologies that have dual use and are being driven by commercial entities and innovations.

Lieutenant General Raj Shukla, Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command, discussed disruptive technologies like Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Robotics, Big Data Analytics, Cyber, Small Satellite, 5G/6G, Quantum Computing and cyber warfare during the event.

Warfare has undergone a sea change due to the emergence of new domains of warfare and disruptive technologies.

There is a technology tsunami which is underway and it will compel militaries to reorganise and re-structure to fight future wars.

The event was conducted as a webinar due to the COVID-19 restrictions, across 54 locations with 82 out stations spread across the length and breadth of the country.

The seminar was a sounding board for the Indian Army on doctrinal and strategic issues of vital national importance and resulted in obtaining an insight into complex themes.

