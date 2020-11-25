Army chief reviews security situation in NE India

Dimapur (Nagaland), Nov 25 : Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane reviewed the security situation in northeast region of India, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday. General Naravane, who is on a three-day visit to northeastern states, inaugurated a new residential facility — Kohima Orphanage and Destitute Home (KODH) on Wednesday in Nagaland’s capital city.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col P. Khongsai said that General Naravane while visiting the northeastern states for three days since Monday reviewed the security situations in the region.

“The COAS was also briefed on the progress of the ongoing Naga peace talks. The Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command and Lieutenant General R. P. Kalita, GOC Spear Corps on operational preparedness along the eastern borders as well as operations in hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh,” the spokesman said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the COAS visited various Army and Assam Rifles headquarters in Nagaland and Manipur to make a firsthand assessment of the ground situation. “The General interacted extensively with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their state of operational preparedness, morale and conduct of people friendly operations,” the defence spokesman said.

Later in the evening, General Naravane called on Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and discussed the prevailing security situation in the state and assured the wholehearted support of the Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace in the state and ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Lt. Col Khongsai said that as part of Indian Army’s efforts in contributing towards development and equitable opportunities to all sections of society, a new residential facility at Kohima orphanage to be run by Assam Rifles would be inaugurated by the COAS Wednesday prior to his return to New Delhi.

General Naravane arrived at Dimapur, Nagaland’s second important city after Kohima, on Monday on a 3-day visit to review the security situation in northeast region.

The mountainous northeastern region, comprising eight states of India, shares 5,437 km international boundaries with China (1300 km), Myanmar (1643 km), Bangladesh (1880 km), Bhutan (516 km) and Nepal (98 km).

The Assam Rifles organised construction and furnishing of KODH, which presently takes care of 95 children including 26 girls.

These 95 children not only get love, care and affection, but are also afforded education in the local schools and colleges.

Over the years, Assam Rifles has extended its support to many such social organisations, through various civic action projects.

Various items worth Rs 4.5 lakhs were provided to the orphanage for construction of two toilet blocks, and provision of two computers and one television.

Some quantity of basic rations was also provided in April and June in order to ensure supply of basic amenities during the pandemic. A medical camp was also organised where in all children underwent basic tests for health and hygiene, a necessary component for their healthy upbringing.The KODH is located on National Highway-29 at a distance of 8-km from Kohima town.

It has provided yeoman service and healing touch to many orphans over the years. The Orphanage made its humble beginning in 1973, having been founded by a very benevolent local Zaputo Angami, who was sometimes referred to lovingly as Mother Teresa by the local populace. The Home is now run by her daughter Neibano Angami. Over the years, the home has grown to provide solace to needy orphans with crowd funding, benevolence of various philanthropists, and NGOs like Sunbird Trust headed by Col (Retd) Christopher Rego and the Armed Forces.

Provisioning of a new home with requisite educational and sports infrastructure will go a long way in their wellbeing and empowerment.

