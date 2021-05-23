Army CO writes to Sonu Sood seeking COVID-19 resources

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood who has been a saviour for many ever since the pandemic took over the country. He has gone out of his way and reached out to people across the country whenever and wherever help has been asked for.

Now, a letter written by the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion stationed in Jaisalmer to Sood requesting help in procuring equipment for the COVID-19 facility has gone viral on social media.

In his letter dated May 13, he has asked for four ICU beds, ten oxygen concentrators, ten jumbo oxygen cylinders, one X-Ray machine and two 15 KVA generator sets.

photo-Twitter

He explained that they required these materials ahead of setting up a 200-bed facility at the Jaisalmer Military Station. His appeal has caught the attention of a lot of people, one of them being a senior officer in the army HQ at New Delhi.

Reportedly, a senior officer in Army HQs New Delhi confirmed that the letter was indeed written to Sonu Sood but it appeared to have been written in over-enthusiasm.