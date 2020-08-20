Army distributes 350 COVID kits to Gujjars, Bakarwals in J and K

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 20th August 2020 7:17 pm IST
Army distributes 350 COVID kits to Gujjars, Bakarwals in Jammu and Kashmir

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army distributed 350 COVID kits to the Gujjar and the Bakarwal communities at various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, said the Defence public relation officer (PRO) on Thursday.

“In order to facilitate the civil population, the Indian Army distributed COVID Kits for Gujjar and Bakarwal at Kotranka, Khawas, Samote, Budhal, Chasana, and Makhidhar of Rajouri and Reasi Districts.” Lt Col Abhinav Navneet, Defence PRO said.

The PRO added that 350 COVID kits that were distributed contained soaps, face masks, and sanitisers.

“With nationwide drastic rise in the number of coronavirus cases, there is a dire need to maintain the highest standard of hygiene and sanitation in the Area of Responsibility and also to create awareness amongst the local populace in this regard. Hence, 350 COVID Kits comprising of soaps, face masks, and sanitisers were distributed to the Gujjars and Bakarwals community,” he added. 

Source: ANI
