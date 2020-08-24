Army Eastern Command arrests arms dealer in Nagaland’s Zunheboto

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 24th August 2020 2:48 pm IST
Army Eastern Command arrests arms dealer in Nagaland's Zunheboto

Zunheboto: The security forces apprehended an arms dealer near Kholeboto in Zunheboto District of Nagaland on Saturday, said the Eastern Command, Indian Army on Monday.

One AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and 60 live rounds and one MK 3 Rifle, one magazine and three live rounds were also recovered.

In a tweet earlier today, Indian Army’s Eastern Command said, “Security forces apprehended an arms dealer near Kholeboto in Zunheboto District of Nagaland on 22 Aug 2020: recovered one AK-47 Rifle, three Mags & 60 live rounds and one MK 3 Rifle, one Mag & three live rounds.”

Source: ANI
READ:  Six arrested for killing pregnant wild buffalo, a protected species
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close