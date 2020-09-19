Army facilitates phone connectivity in Arunachal village bordering China

Itanagar, Sep 19 : The Indian Army has set up a free-of-cost mobile-based telephone booth for the villagers of remote Mago-Chuna village in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China, defence sources said on Saturday.

The GSM-based (Global System for Mobile Communication) public call office (PCO) was set up so that the people can communicate with others for any necessity.

Defence spokesman Lt Col P. Khongsai said that the remote areas of Mago-Chuna have no communication facility, with nearest telephone connectivity 28 kms away.

The inaccessibility severely hampered the social life and overall progress of the area. Availability of this facility has brought joy and also opened new avenues of prosperity and opportunity.

With a population of around 80,000, mostly tribals, East Kameng district of western Arunachal Pradesh shares borders with China and Assam.

