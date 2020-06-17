Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in Jammu

Jammu: An Army jawan was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, official sources said.

The anti-personnel mine exploded in Khour belt of Akhnoor sector, they said.

According to the sources, the jawan has been hospitalised.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.