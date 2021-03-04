Army launches community radio station in north Kashmir

Srinagar: The Army on Thursday launched the first-of-its-kind community radio station in north Kashmir’s Sopore town, an official said.

With the tagline “Radio Chinar 90.4, Har Dil Ki Dhadkan”, the radio station was inaugurated by General officer Commanding (GoC) Chinar Corps Lt Gen B S Rana.

The reach of the community radio station will be Sopore, Bandipora and Baramulla districts, the Army official said.

The official said this community radio station has been started with an aim to revitalise the connect within different segments of the community.

“This will provide a good platform for a community dialogue, sharing of information, art and culture. It will build a community environment, which is better connected with issues which are local and important to the community,” he said.

This community radio station will be highlighting and showcasing the hidden talent of north Kashmir, especially local entrepreneurs, musicians, sportsmen and artistes, to the people of Kashmir and the rest of the world.

The community radio station is being run by local radio jockeys from north Kashmir, who have come forward to contribute in this noble cause, the official said.

He said it provides a platform for people of all age groups to share their experiences and also to spread awareness about drug abuse and other social causes.

The community radio station will also be available on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Internet radio so as to provide uninterrupted service to a wider audience, the official added.