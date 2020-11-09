Army Major found dead in J&K’s Rajouri district

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 12:30 pm IST
Army Major found dead in J&K's Rajouri district

Jammu, Nov 9 : An Army Major was found dead on Monday under mysterious circumstances inside his camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police sources said Major Vineet Gullia, Company Commander of 38 Rashtriya Rifles was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the camp in Dhera Ki Gali in Rajouri district.

“Inquest proceedings under 174 CrPc have been started. A police team rushed to the spot to start investigations into the death”, sources said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Isolated thunderstorms forecast for coastal AP on Nov 7
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 12:30 pm IST
Back to top button