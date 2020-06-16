Army officer from Telangana matryed during standoff with China

Hyderabad: An Indian Army Colonel B Santosh Babu hailing from Suryapet district of Telangana was martyred during the skirmish with the chinese army at Ladakh border.

Apart from Santosh Babu with two soldiers also attained martyrdom in the battle at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.

According to the defence sources Colonel Santosh Babu and two soldiers were matyred during a face to face combat on Indian territory.

File Photo of Col B Santosh Babu and his family

Col Santosh Babu is survived by wife Santoshi and two kids, a daughter and a son and he was serving at the border for the pastv 18 months.

The parents stay at Suryapet district, while his wife and children are based in New Delhi.

