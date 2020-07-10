Army officers awarded engineering degrees at MEME

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Raj Shukla, YSM, SM, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC in an elegant ceremony at Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad conferred engineering degrees to 23 Officers of Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-33 Course) on successful completion of their Bachelor of Technology program today. In addition, GOC-in-C ARTRAC also awarded GOC-in-C ARTRAC Unit Citation to MCEME, for having been adjudged one of the best training establishments of the Indian Army for the Year 2019.



MCEME is an institution functioning under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC) and trains engineers of the Indian Army. It was indeed a great honour for the student officers to receive their degrees and awards from GOC-in-C ARTRAC, besides being a matter of pride for Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan and entire MCEME to have been bestowed with the award of Unit Citation.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Raj Shukla congratulated all Officers including the award winners and stated that completing the Engineering degree with a military curriculum is a tough proposition and therefore techno warriors are a rare breed. The GOC-in-C, ARTRAC added that technology is the key for future and it needs to be leveraged to enhance the strategic and national security posture. He emphasised the need for the Indian Military to foray into research and development programs to bridge the gap between military requirements developed in-house to meet the aspirations of front line troops.

The conferring of the B Tech degrees empowers the officers to confidently undertake the challenging tasks of providing effective engineering solutions to the Indian Army during both peace as well as war.



While delivering the inaugural address, Commandant MCEME Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan said, “We at MCEME have a well qualified and self-motivated teaching staff, state of the art facilities in the form of labs, integrated class room and IT infrastructure. Our College has also recently linked up with the National Knowledge Network and is in the process of setting up procedures to harness the large knowledge pool existing in premier education institutions like IIsT, IIsM, ISB, JNU and JNTU Hyderabad. The standard of training being imparted at MCEME has been nationally recognized, when the College was recently awarded the Golden Peacock National Trg Award for the year 2020”.



Award Winners

GOC-in-C ARTRAC Unit Citation 2019 – Military College of EME

DGEME GOLD Medal – Lieutenant Harsh Chaudhary

Commandant Silver Medal – Lieutenant Akshay (Mech) and Lieutenant Harsh Chaudhary (Elect)

GOC-in-C ARTRAC, Best Student Book Prize & Certificate – Lieutenant Akshay



