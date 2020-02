A+ A-

Srinagar: Indian Army on Thursday paid tribute to Sepoy Karnail Singh at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Karnail Singh had fallen into a deep gorge following an avalanche on February 26 and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The jawans were seen paying rich tributes by placing floral wreaths on the mortal remains of Karnail Singh.