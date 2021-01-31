Army rescue 5 persons from snow-bound Sikkim

Guwahati, Jan 31 : The Army rescued five persons, including three truck drivers and their co-passengers, from the snow-bound north Sikkim, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col P Khongsai said that soldiers carried out night evacuation of the five persons stuck in heavy snow in a remote area between Samdong and Lachen in north Sikkim between 9 pm and 11 pm on Friday night.

According to the Army official, these people were returning from Samdong (Sikkim) to Siliguri (West Bengal), but were stuck due to more than two feet of snow, which made driving extremely dangerous.

All five evacuees were taken to an Army post where they were provided medicine, food and warm clothing for night stay at the camp,” he said.

