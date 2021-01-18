Arnab chat gate vindicate our long-held position, says Pak’s foreign ministry

Days after chats of Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) with Arnab Goswami, journalist and Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief were leaked by the Mumbai Police, the Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday criticized India and said that the chats “vindicate Pakistan’s long-held position”.

“The latest revelations further confirm what Pakistan has consistently pointed out: The BJP government stages “false flag” operations; maligns Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations; stokes hyper-nationalism in the country; claims to have launched so-called “surgical strike”; and then deviously manipulates national sentiment in its bid to win elections,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The pattern is unmistakable and has been repeated to suit the RSS-BJP regime’s electoral calculations,” it added.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan too took to Twitter and launched a scathing attack against India. The unholy nexus, he said, “led to dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilizing the entire region.

He appealed that the international community ‘to stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi govt’s brinkmanship pushes our region into a conflict it cannot control.’

In 2019, I spoke at UNGA on how India’s fascist Modi govt used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains. Latest revelations from communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt & Indian media — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Arnab Goswami responded to Pakistan’s attack and said that Republic TV ‘will single-handedly destroy Pakistan government narrative.’

In a long-statement addressed to the public, in response to Khan’s tweet, Arnab also accused those who opposed him to be ‘force multipliers of ISI and Imran Khan’. “What shocks me is the calibration between the Vadra Congress and anti-Republic media, to assist the Pakistani narrative,” he wrote.