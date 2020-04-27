Arnab Goswami attack case: Two persons granted bail

Mumbai: Persons who alleged attacked Arnab Goswami of Republic TV have been granted bail by Bhoiwada Court on Monday, 27th April.

It may be recalled that the TV journalist and his wife were attacked in Mumbai past midnight on Wednesday by two men while they were driving home from their office. The couple escaped unhurt in the incident.

Arnab Goswami visited police station

On the other hand, the journalist visited NM Joshi Marg Police Station on Monday to record his statement in response to the FIR that was filed against him in Nagpur. In the FIR, it is claimed that on a TV debate, Goswami had used objectionable language against AICC President Sonia Gandhi.

Arnab Goswami speaks outside NM Joshi Marg Police station before interrogation for Sonia comment by Mumbai Police; Tune in to watch #LIVE here – https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/T4EnrlXEDd — Republic (@republic) April 27, 2020

Earlier, Goswami had said, “the Mumbai Police has sent me 2 notices in the last 12 hours saying they want to immediately interrogate me regarding my comments on Sonia Gandhi. As a law abiding citizen I will cooperate with the investigation, subject myself to interrogation tomorrow morning”.

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim protection

It may be mentioned that on 24th April, A two-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice MR Shah, during the hearing held through video conferencing, said that “no coercive action should be taken against Goswami for three weeks during which he can seek anticipatory bail and other reliefs”

Source: With inputs from ANI

