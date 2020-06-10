Arnab Goswami interrogated by Mumbai police in provocation case

Mumbai: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday appeared before investigators and was interrogated by Mumbai police in a case about alleged provocative comments. Goswami reached the N M Joshi Marg police station around 2 pm and was grilled for nearly two hours by police officials.

Two FIRs have been filed against Goswami accusing him of making provocative comments about a community during a news show about migrant workers gathering in large numbers outside the Bandra railway terminus during lockdown. Police had summoned Goswami for interrogation in connection with a complaint filed against him for allegedly creating communal disturbance through his TV show aired on April 29.

After the Bombay High Court refused to grant Goswami exemption on Tuesday from appearance before the police in the case and asked him to appear before the cops on Wednesday.

