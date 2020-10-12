Arnab Goswami trolled at Kapil’s show; Kiku reacts unabashedly

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) is one of those rare comedy shows which is liked by almost everybody. Kapil Sharma, the organiser of the show says it to be a family show which people attend along with their grand-parents and celebrities appear mostly for promoting their projects.

In the recent episode, Kiku Sharda who plays different roles in the show mimicked journalist Arnab Goswami during an act. While some watching the show found it funny, others heavily criticised Kiku.

Here’s the clip of the show:

During the stint, Kiku is seen saying, “Welcome to Raddi News and I am Bachcha Yadav,” continuing which he asks the guests Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha if they would like to have something like tea or coffee, to which Krushna Abhishek said, “The milkman did not come today.” Replying to which Kiku Sharda screams like Goswami and said, “Breaking news. Our milkman has not arrived. Breaking news!!!”

Arnab Goswami’s fans slammed Kiku Sharda for his stint and trended #BoycottKapilSharmaShow on Twitter on October 5.

Later, Kiku Sharda opened up about it in conversation with Bollywood Hungama. When asked whether he got any response from Arnab or his representative, he said, “No, nothing. I haven’t heard anything as such.” He further talked about facing criticism and people raising their voices against his comedy.

He said, “I do receive messages about things. If you have not liked something, you can go and talk about it.” He added that but still there is a way of talking about it and what upsets him the most is when people use inappropriate language.

He continued and said, “There are all kinds of humor we touch upon. It is okay to voice your opinion but sometimes people do get nasty with voicing their opinion. These types of messages have come but we spoof KBC, we spoof like the biggest of actors and we do the mimicry of them.”

Kiku was also targeted earlier during the promotions of Kalank when there were rumours that he offended Alia Bhatt, but later in he cleared the air.