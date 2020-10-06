Arnab’s new chant ‘Hume kya chahiye … 302’ goes viral

Hyderabad: Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami’s ‘Hume kya chahiye 302’ chant went viral on social media. In a video he can be seen screaming, “Hume kya chahiye, 302, Kuch bhi ho, 302, Cheen ke lenge, 302, Bhandari bolo ek baar, 302.”

In a debate related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and the consequent probe in the matter, editor Goswami demanded that CBI invoke Section 302 in the case.

Earlier Arnab’s ‘Mujhe drugs do’ video which was aired on R Bharat had gone viral in social media. Comedian Kapil Sharma recreated the scene in his upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A budding musician Anshuman Sharma also created a mashup using Arnab’s video.

Arnab Goswami’s scenes created huge buzz on social media.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Arnab’s new chant:

Bhandari Bolo ek baar – 302…🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/zbOMOly2cW — Brijesh Pandey (@brijeshpandey27) October 5, 2020

I would have laughed about it past- but looking at SM comments regarding the SSR case & Arnab's TRP, scared at the mass hysteria that is right in front of us. https://t.co/bnp6oA1Jwg — Abhishek Kar (@Abhishek_Kar_AK) October 5, 2020

Shouldn't be giving him this much attention but for holy's sake is this man for real? Send him to Big Boss already please. This can't be shown on a news channel by any sorts🤦 https://t.co/7zvbj7UgbH — Kirtically (@kirticallly) October 5, 2020

Bigg Boss is here, so Arnab has upped his game.

Or lowered based on wherever we lie 😐 https://t.co/Cg4ognbRZ2 — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 5, 2020

Drugs Do

Teen Sou Do



What a clown😂 https://t.co/Sw73yHfQQV — Shravya Shetty (@shravya365) October 5, 2020