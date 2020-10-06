Arnab’s new chant ‘Hume kya chahiye … 302’ goes viral

Hyderabad: Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami’s ‘Hume kya chahiye 302’ chant went viral on social media. In a video he can be seen screaming, “Hume kya chahiye, 302, Kuch bhi ho, 302, Cheen ke lenge, 302, Bhandari bolo ek baar, 302.”
In a debate related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and the consequent probe in the matter, editor Goswami demanded that CBI invoke Section 302 in the case.
Earlier Arnab’s ‘Mujhe drugs do’ video which was aired on R Bharat had gone viral in social media. Comedian Kapil Sharma recreated the scene in his upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A budding musician Anshuman Sharma also created a mashup using Arnab’s video.
Arnab Goswami’s scenes created huge buzz on social media.
