Around 30 MPs test positive for COVID: Sources

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 14th September 2020 6:07 pm IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Around 30 MPs and more than 50 employees of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Monday.

All parliamentarians and staff of the secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had undergone mandatory COVID-19 tests before the start of the monsoon session.

As per the reports of these tests, around 30 MPs and over 50 employees of the secretariats tested positive for coronavirus, the sources said.

All those who have tested positive have been asked to stay in quarantine and they did not come to Parliament.

The monsoon session, which began on Monday, is being held in two different shifts — Rajya Sabha will sit in the mornings and Lok Sabha in the second half of the day.

Source: PTI
