‘Around 300 terrorists waiting in launch pads to infiltrate into India’

By Minhaj Adnan Published: July 11, 2020, 4:09 pm IST

Srinagar: Pakistan is trying to step up infiltration and push in more terrorists into J&K after failing to instigate the people of Kashmir following last year’s August 5 decision of revoking Article 370.

GoC 19 Infantry Division Kashmir Major General Virendra Vats said this at a press conference in Baramulla, North Kashmir on Saturday.

“Pakistan has been failing in its attempt to instigate the people of Kashmir ever since we had the momentous decision of August last year, they have been trying very hard, they also know the season is coming to an end very soon, three or four months is what they have, so they shall try their best to push in the terrorists,” he said.

The GoC said that the launch pads across the LoC are fully active and terrorists are making attempts to infiltrate into India.

“The launch pads are fully occupied and if we have to hazard a guess it would be anything between 250 to 300 terrorists in the launch pads, he said.

About Saturday’s operation at Nougam Kupwara in which infiltrators were killed, he said the action of the troops was precise and timely, thereby ensuring a clean operation.

“The infiltration attempt follows similar attempts made by Pakistan in Kupwara and Rajouri sectors in the recent past and needs to be seen in the backdrop of various inputs about increased presence of terrorists in the launch pads across the LoC fully facilitated and supported by the Pakistan army,” he said.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close