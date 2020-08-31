Arrangements made for digital classes : Shailesh Reddy

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 31st August 2020 11:01 pm IST

Hyderabad: T-Sat CEO Shailesh Reddy today said that digital classes will be conducted for students up to 10 th class from September 1 in Telangana. 
The government has offered us a time table for the digital  classes and arrangements have been made. He informed that through Nipuna,  Vidya channels digital classes will be taught to the students in our state. 

There will be no inconvenience to students to get online classes,  he maintained. 


The students who miss the classes morning hours can get the same in the evening hours he said. During Corona time the government has decided to conduct digital classes,  Shailesh Reddy said. 

Source: NSS
