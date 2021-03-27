Arrangements underway to make Gandhi Hospital nodal center

Hyderabad: With the rise in the covid-19 cases, Gandhi hospital is again being prepared to become a “nodal center” for the treatment of coronavirus positive patients. The health department officials are keeping a close eye on the rising of the covid-19 cases and preparing grounds to make Gandhi hospital a prime center for coronavirus related patients.

Earlier, after the fall in the coronavirus cases, the treatment of other diseases was taken up in the Gandhi hospital.

Amid rise in covid cases, the government have made arrangements for the increase in beds in both the government and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors association have expressed their opposition to the proposal of making the hospital a prime center for the treatment of covid-19 patients.

Citing the reason, they said that the hospital does not have the essential requirements to cater to the needs of the patients and the doctors too can be infected by the disease.

At present, there are 1890 beds out of which 1500 with oxygen facilities are available in the Gandhi hospital.