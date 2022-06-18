Arrest Nupur Sharma: Mushtarika Majilis-e-Amal to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)-backed Mushtarika Majilis-e-Amal, a body of religious figures, on Saturday night passed a resolution in the city demanding the immediate arrest of ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Nupur Sharma, who was suspended over her “blasphemous” remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

According to the resolution, the gathering demanded the highest punishment against those who slander and insult the Prophet (PBUH).

“We condemn the BJP spokesperson slander against our Prophet and the blasphemous statement uttered by them. We also condemn BJP’s failure to act against them, against Islam. We condemn BJP’s failure to distance itself from objectionable statements. We condemn the failure to arrest and prosecute them. We also condemn the violence meted on several Muslim youth,” stated the resolution from the Mushtarika Majilis-e-Amal .

The resolution demanded all state governments, including Telangana Government immediately arrest Nupur Sharma along with Naveen Kumar Jindal.