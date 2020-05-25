ArrestAlkaLamba trends after her video post against PM & Yogi

New Delhi: An old video of Congress Leader, Alka Lamba is trending on twitter with a hashtag arrest alka lamba.

In the video the congress leader called Prime minister and chief minister of UP as impotent and said she spit on their faces.

Soon after her video post on twitter, #ArrestAlkaLamba started trending on the site.

In the video, Lamba can be seen slamming Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath for playing Hindu – Muslim and Dalit card for their political gains. She also blame the BJP government for failing on ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign as the victims are not getting justice.

Here are some reactions of nitezens after her post.

She can say anything, just because she is a female 🤔

If a guy had used similar sort of words for her, ab tak toh sab raste pe aajate

Kisi State kaa CM, Home minister aur pura police dept kaam pe lag jaata#Hypocrisy https://t.co/5Sxw4PG6U8 — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) May 25, 2020

This woman had got a guy arrested for asking who's the Father of her 22 yr old. If you who supported her then, but have no issue with sexual slurs on men, then your #GenderEquality isn't of any value.

Your fight for equality isn't going anywhere until such slurs are normalised https://t.co/Y1XuwGWYs2 — Amit Deshpande (@antidespondent) May 25, 2020

हर बार कांग्रेस की यह महिला हमारे प्रधानमंत्री जी के बारे अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल करती है क्या इस पर कार्रवाई नही होनी चाइए ?#ArrestAlkaLamba — 🇮🇳 रजत वर्मा सूर्यवंशी 🚩(StayHome StaySafe) (@Rajatdelhi12) May 25, 2020

