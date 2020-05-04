ArrestArnab top trends after fresh FIR

NEW DELHI: Soon after a fresh FIR filed against Arnab Goswami, once again the Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief becomes a top trend on the internet.

At the time of reporting, hashtag #ArrestArnab is trending at #️3 with 24K tweets on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Once Upon a Time I was his Fan , Now all I see is a man with full of hate and no Journalism . #ArrestArnab Such people in media are very dangerous to human race .. — … (@Randomindiangal) May 4, 2020

Credibility is the important aspect for a journalist, this guy lost the entire credibility, so called journalist Arnab. His prime time show is nothing less than standup comedy, some watches only to see his circus, everyone knows his intentions and wrong narratives #ArrestArnab — William Andrew (@William83930779) May 4, 2020

He is one of the noisiest journalists in India uh I'm sick 😫 #ArrestArnab https://t.co/SJesOb9dSF — Navneet (@Navneet98197731) May 4, 2020

In the fresh police complaint, the Mumbai Police has registered a FIR accusing him of communalising the Bandra commotion by raising a question to the impromptu gathering of migrant worker which had no link to the incident.

Mumbai’s Bandra West railway station was flooded with migrant labourers after PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

News anchors of leading media channels allegedly communalize the incident and spread hatred amid the human tragedy.

Several celebrities such as TV one of the most popular television actresses Kavita Kaushik and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had indirectly accused the popular journalist of ‘inciting communal hatred’.

