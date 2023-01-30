Arrested law student associated with PFI: MP Home Minister

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that the female law student arrested for alleged impersonation in Indore, had links with the banned Islamic organization- Popular Front of India (PFI).

Briefing the media, minister Mishra said that during interrogation, Sonu Mansoori confessed that she was working for PFI and some other banned organizations. Mansoori was providing information to the banned Islamic outfits, he added.

“She has confessed to her involvement with PFI during the police questioning. It is a serious issue involving an attempt to disrupt the peace and harmony in Madhya Pradesh, so it deserves no leniency. Indore police are trying to track some other persons also suspected of impersonation. Tough action would be taken against those involved in such activities,” the minister said.

Mansoor i’s arrest came during a hearing in a district courtroom in Indore. Notably, a group of right-wing Bajrang Dal members, who were protesting against the ‘Pathaan’ movie, were arrested and were produced before the court on Saturday.

A complaint from the bar council said that a woman was trying to record court proceedings on her phone while posing as an advocate. She was identified by one of the lawyers but on being asked about her identity, she could not give satisfactory answers.

“It was later found that she was a law student and was posing as an advocate to be a part of court proceedings. We also recovered Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from her,” Rajesh Raghuwanshi, additional DCP said on Sunday.