ArrestLucknowGirl: People demand arrest of woman who thrashed cab driver

Lucknow: In a recent video that went viral, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow was seen thrashing a cab driver right in the middle of a busy road. Netizens are now demanding her arrest.

Different videos of the incident were shared. In one CCTV version, the woman tries to cross the road but hardly gets hit by the car. Enraged, she pulls the driver out and slaps him multiple times, shouting that she was allegedly hit by this car.

A commotion followed in the middle of the zebra crossing causing a big traffic jam.

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason pic.twitter.com/mMH7BE0wu1 — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) July 31, 2021

She even assaulted the person who came forward to save the cab driver, said another tweet.

Even the Person who came to Save the Cab Driver was Assaulted in these undated Viral Videos.

She can be heard saying the Car Hit her pic.twitter.com/CXuUoBaLUj — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) July 31, 2021

But as soon as the police got involved, the traffic was cleared and both the parties involved were taken to the police station. According to the reports, the UP police filed an FIR against the driver, which is now causing a lot of uproar on the internet.

The proper video of the incident can be seen here with the reactions of the public after the scene.

Mistake 1 -Walkes by the zebra cross during the Green signal.

Mistake 2 -Could have just walked by but still stop in front of the taxi intentionally.

Mistake 3 -Clames to be hurt.But slaps the innocent taxi driver 22 times that too by jumping continuously. #ArrestLucknowGirl pic.twitter.com/3TMraaN4i4 — Giga Byte (@gigabyte202) August 2, 2021

Why is everyone looking like nothing?

Traffic police hai…log khade hai…bas tamasha dekh rahe… — HIMANSHU SHUKLA (@_minusnegative_) July 31, 2021

police sees a man getting beaten by a girl in the middle of the road

and writes a FIR against the man….

seriously what is wrong with people…#ArrestLucknowGirl pic.twitter.com/vbveUKQC5f — spidey (@Spidey1807) August 2, 2021

The theory never changes:

A woman is always innocent until proven guilty

BUT

A man shall be always guilty until proven innocent!



This isn’t the kind of feminism I endorse!



If this is feminism,

Let me choose being a misogynist!#ArrestLucknowGirl pic.twitter.com/2sPPZO5dOv — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) August 2, 2021

First it was the delivery boy Kamaraj from Bangalore now it's a cab driver from Lucknow UP, in both cases girls gained publicity and the guys suffered because of the FIR registered against them.



Please girls stop ruining someone life for publicity🙏🏻#ArrestLucknowGirl @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/uS5CFtREKi — 🏏 Khushi Singh Chouhan 🏏 (@KhushiSinghCho4) August 2, 2021