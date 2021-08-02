ArrestLucknowGirl: People demand arrest of woman who thrashed cab driver

Lucknow: In a recent video that went viral, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow was seen thrashing a cab driver right in the middle of a busy road. Netizens are now demanding her arrest.
Different videos of the incident were shared. In one CCTV version, the woman tries to cross the road but hardly gets hit by the car. Enraged, she pulls the driver out and slaps him multiple times, shouting that she was allegedly hit by this car.
A commotion followed in the middle of the zebra crossing causing a big traffic jam.
She even assaulted the person who came forward to save the cab driver, said another tweet.
But as soon as the police got involved, the traffic was cleared and both the parties involved were taken to the police station. According to the reports, the UP police filed an FIR against the driver, which is now causing a lot of uproar on the internet.
The proper video of the incident can be seen here with the reactions of the public after the scene.