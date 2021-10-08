Arshad to Shilpa: List of Bigg Boss hosts over the years

Mumbai: The Indian version of Dutch reality show Big Brother, Bigg Boss is one of the valuable sources of entertainment for its loyal viewers. It is one of the most-awaited shows of the year. Ditching their luxurious lives, several popular celebrities spend months locked inside the house and play their best to grab the coveted winner’s trophy. More than 100 cameras are fixed inside the house to keep a tab on the contestants.

The latest installment of the show, Bigg Boss 15 hosted by superstar Salman Khan is creating huge buzz around. A total of 16 contestants entered the show. Makers have introduced the new jungle theme taking audience on a unique experience. While fans are looking forward for a high voltage drama and entertainment this year, let’s take a quick recap about the hosts of past seasons.

Arshad Warsi (Season 1)

(Image Source: Twitter)

Bigg Boss saw the light of day in India in 2006. It was aired from November 3, 2006 to 26 January 2007. The first ever season was hosted by Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi.

Shilpa Shetty (Season 2)

(Image Source: Twitter)

Winner of Big Brother and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took the charge of season 2 in 2008. She did a really good job of being neutral towards all the contestants and the ratings did go up that season.

Amitabh Bachchan ( Season 3)

(Image Source: Twitter)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was a part of the third season of Bigg Boss in 2009. Big B hosted the show in his way of style and the season remains to be memorable in the history of BB.

Salman Khan (Season 4)

(Image Source: Twitter)

Superstar Salman Khan took over as the host of Bigg Boss for the first time in 2010 and then there was no looking back. It reportedly clocked the highest TRPs ever.

Sanjay Dutt (Season 5)

(Image Source: YouTube)

Salman Khan was joined by actor Sanjay Dutt as the host in 2011. So far, only season 5 Bigg Boss saw the double hosts.

Salman Khan (Season 6 to 13)

(Image Source: Instagram)

Despite the numerous rumours that Salman Khan may not host Bigg Boss due to various reasons, the Radhe actor continued hosting the show. He hosted the controversial reality show from season 6 to 14.

Farah Khan (Few days of season 7)

(Image Source: Instagram)

While Salman hosted the 8th season for 105 days, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took over the show for the remaining 28 days. Salman left the show midway due to work commitments.

Bigg Boss 15 kick started from October 2 and this season seems to have some interesting surprises in store for the audience. Thanks to the interesting ensemble of contestants and unique theme. Here’s hoping for a lot of fun and drama ahead!