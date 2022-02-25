Arshad Warsi gets trolled for his funny meme on Russia-Ukraine war

Mumbai: In the midst of Russia-Ukraine crisis, people from across the world including celebrities have been expressing their concern on social media platforms. Several B-town stars like Gauahar Khan, Tillotama Shome, Richa Chaddha, Sonu Sood and others too have expressed their concern. However, actor Arshad Warsi’s tweet on the conflict has irked netizens.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Arshad posted a meme from his film Golmaal. In a clip featuring himself, Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, and Rimi Sen, he marked each character as America, Russia, Ukraine, and rebel-held sections of Ukraine .
“Self-explanatory… Golmaal was a film that was extremely ahead of its time,” he wrote along with the meme.
The meme left netizens in anger who slammed Arshad Warsi for being ‘insensitive’ amid the tough times. Many users lambasted the actor, calling his tweet ‘abhorrent and distasteful’.
“As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste, sir,” a user commented. Another one tweeted, “Ukrainian people deserve empathy… Bollywood ki movie ni chal rahi udhar (It’s not a Bollywood film playing out there).”
A third social media user wrote, “I don’t think it’s time for a meme! Lives at stake,” while another one wrote, “Bro, keep your war memes in your drafts. Nobody’s laughing.”
Arshad Warsi, however, deleted his tweet later after facing backlash from users.
Read Twitter reactions below.
For the unversed, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Thursday and issued a terrifying warning to Russia’s Western allies, according to various reports.