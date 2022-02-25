Arshad Warsi gets trolled for his funny meme on Russia-Ukraine war

Mumbai: In the midst of Russia-Ukraine crisis, people from across the world including celebrities have been expressing their concern on social media platforms. Several B-town stars like Gauahar Khan, Tillotama Shome, Richa Chaddha, Sonu Sood and others too have expressed their concern. However, actor Arshad Warsi’s tweet on the conflict has irked netizens.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Arshad posted a meme from his film Golmaal. In a clip featuring himself, Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, and Rimi Sen, he marked each character as America, Russia, Ukraine, and rebel-held sections of Ukraine .

“Self-explanatory… Golmaal was a film that was extremely ahead of its time,” he wrote along with the meme.

The meme left netizens in anger who slammed Arshad Warsi for being ‘insensitive’ amid the tough times. Many users lambasted the actor, calling his tweet ‘abhorrent and distasteful’.

“As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste, sir,” a user commented. Another one tweeted, “Ukrainian people deserve empathy… Bollywood ki movie ni chal rahi udhar (It’s not a Bollywood film playing out there).”

A third social media user wrote, “I don’t think it’s time for a meme! Lives at stake,” while another one wrote, “Bro, keep your war memes in your drafts. Nobody’s laughing.”

Arshad Warsi, however, deleted his tweet later after facing backlash from users.

Read Twitter reactions below.

I get the comedy… the references but again this is no drill.. this is real time. There's a war going on somewhere out there — Dey (@RdDey) February 24, 2022

Heights of stupidity. How can someone think and share such contents amidst a crisis situation? https://t.co/P7zxH62MLi — Prasanta Kumar Basa (@PrasantaBasa) February 24, 2022

Peoples are suffering in Ukraine and you made a meme out of it. Didn’t expect from u sir…💔 #WWIII #PrayForUkraine https://t.co/3AZ0E8RsgV — JISHAN. (@iamsrk_jishan) February 24, 2022

Sorry to say, but not expected, this from you, this is not funny at all, there are so many innocent lives in danger we should pray for them rather than make funny memes on them very disappointed.👎 https://t.co/nJDJktI7zO — A I J A Z ऐजाज़🇮🇳❤ (@Beingaijaz7) February 24, 2022

This is not right sir

Bhaut log marenge is war mai , majak se hat k sochiye 👍🙏 — Garv Kori (@GarvKoli) February 24, 2022

Jab aapke ghar me aag lagegi tab baju me baith kar hum bhi chill karenge — Anuj Shaan 🇮🇳 (@AnujShaan) February 24, 2022

What a nonsense !! At this crucial times of war ,where some people might be losing ther lives — intensiveconnection (@amitvadhel) February 24, 2022

As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste sir. — CURRY for Goat PG (@amanBBP) February 24, 2022

For the unversed, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Thursday and issued a terrifying warning to Russia’s Western allies, according to various reports.