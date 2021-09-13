Arshi Khan gets mercilessly trolled for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai: One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is controversy’s favourite child. She ended up being a part of many controversial, ever since her stint Salman Khan’s show. Although she could not win the show, she created news because of her innumerable disputes.

The Bhopal-based model-actor recently became the target of trolls after she extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to her fans and followers on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Arshi Khan shared a set of pictures from the celebrations where she donned Assami look. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Wish you everyone HAPPY GANESHA CHATURTHI.”

However, it did not go well with many who burtally trolled Arshi for celebrating Hindu festival being a Muslim. Many even wrote ‘Astaghfirullah’ in the comments sections. Reacting to the trolls Arshi said that she is very upset after cyber bullies trolled her for wishing everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to IANS, Arshi said, “In India we all enjoy every festival with joy. My Hindu friends join me on the occasion of Eid and I celebrate Ganpati, Diwali with them. I don’t see any issue here. But after I posted pictures of me celebrating Ganpati, people started objecting to it. Some said I’m doing it for publicity, others said it wasn’t my festival. Some questioned my religion. I was literally shocked.”

The actress feels those who create a rift between religions are actually not following God.

“Those who create fights and differences among people on basis of religion they actually don’t belong to any religion. They don’t follow any God,” she says.

Arshi Khan was a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and had re-entered the show as a challenger in its Season 14. She has appeared in several other reality shows and music videos, apart from TV shows such as ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’, ‘Vish’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’.

