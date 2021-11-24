Arshi Khan meets with major car accident, hospitalised

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan had reportedly met with a major car accident in Delhi where she was shooting for her upcoming project. According to Times Of India report, the incident took place on November 22 post which the actress was admitted to a hospital as she suffered minor injuries.

Arshi Khan shares details

Speaking about the horrific incident, Arshi Khan told newsportal that her car was smashed and she suffered some injury. Sharing the details, Arshi said, “I was going out in the car and when I saw that some fans spotted me and were coming forward. I asked my driver to slow down so I could wave or just pass a smile to them and that was when another vehicle hit our car from behind. The front glass was completely shattered and I hurt my head. I tried coming out of the car and I remember some people rushing towards the car to help me, tabhi mai behosh ho gayi.”

TOI had earlier reported that Arshi was in a car along with her assistant Rekha.

About the actress

Arshi Khan first entered Bigg Boss during its 11th season. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14 house last year as a challenger and managed to entertain the audience with her antics. She also has a couple of web shows in her kitty.

We wish Arshi Khan a speedy recovery!