Arshi Khan worries about protesting farmers amid Covid spike

I have a lot of respect for our farmers. They are like my family and I will always stand with them they need me, says Arshi Khan.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 17th April 2021 5:15 pm IST
Arshi Khan worries about protesting farmers amid Covid spike
Arshi Khan

Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 14” housemate and actress Arshi Khan says with the rise in Covid-19 cases, she is concerned about the farmers who continue protesting against the government.

 “I’m traveling to Ludhiana from the Capital. I heard our farmers are still on a protest. I feel worried about them as Covid-19 cases are increasing. I want to request the government to fulfil their wish at the earliest possible and help them to return home safely,” says Arshi.

“I have a lot of respect for our farmers. They are like my family and I will always stand with them they need me. I’m praying for them in this holly month of Ramadan. I wish God brings back the peace and prosperity of our country,” she adds.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button