Arshi Khan’s ‘swayamvar’ to be aired soon: Reports

Mumbai: After winning millions of hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan again grabbed audience’ attention with her amazing performance as challenger in the 14th season of the controversial show. And now, as per latest reports, Arshi is all set to entertain audience again in a new reality show focused only on her.

According to recent reports, the actress-model will have her own ‘Swayamvar’ on television similar to Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Ratan Rajput and Shehnaaz Gill.

A source close to the project was quoted in Times of India saying, “Makers are already ahead on the show. After Shenaaz Gill’s swayamvar, the channel wants the season to be a hit on the TRP chart. While Arshi’s antics has bought in a good TRP for Bigg Boss, it’s expected her swayamvar will also grab eyeballs.”

According to the report Rahul Mahajan has been approached to host the show. It has been tentatively titled Aayenge Tere Sajna Season 1 with Arshi Khan.

Fulfilling her lifelong dream, Arshi Khan bought a new home of her own in the city of dreams, Mumbai for which she gave a special shout out to Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. She revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic had acted as a hindrance in her plans but Bigg Boss and OTT projects helped her buy the flat.

Arshi had shared, “Life post-Bigg Boss 14 is real good. I’m enjoying more appreciation. Known people are connecting with me and a lot of good work is coming my way.”