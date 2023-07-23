Arson attack in Mexico claims 11 lives; accused arrested

Mexico City: At least 11 people were killed and six others injured after a man who was removed from a bar for disrespecting women, returned and threw a lit object in San Luis Rio Colorado city in Mexico’s Sonora state, said local authorities.

The authorities in Mexico said that they have arrested the accused, CNN reported.

On Saturday morning, an unknown person, threw a lit object at the doors of the bar after being expelled by the staff, the Sonora Attorney General’s Office detailed in a statement.

Also Read Mosque to replace London’s iconic entertainment complex

“According to several witnesses, the young male was disrespecting women in the bar, so he was removed, and then he returned and threw apparently some kind of ‘molotov’ bomb at the doors of the building, which caused the incident,” said the statement.

The injured were rushed to hospital.

Mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado Santos Gonzalez Yescas called the attack a “tragedy”.