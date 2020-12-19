Art of Successful Marriage to hold a Webinar today

Hyderabad: A successful marriage is nothing without having mutual understanding, consent, empathy, and sometimes patience to withstand by the partner in crisis. Every relationship doesn’t culminate into a successful marriage and thus it’s like an art, learned and skilled through teachings and experiences.

The rights of wife and her status play a significant role in a happy marriage as the saying goes a happy wife, happy life.

Art of Successful Marriage, an initiative which highlights the importance, is holding a zoom meeting on the topic—Biwi ke Huqooq (rights of a wife).

The speaker Moulana Mahmood Ali Mazaheri, the key note speaker, is the author of the book “The Art of Successful Marriage”

Zoom meeting to be held on December 19, Time: 6:30 PM to 7:10 PM. To join the meeting, use the Meeting ID: 296 794 4026 and Passcode: 1234.

All are welcome to join.