Arthritis is striking early; doctor wants people to exercise caution

Hyderabad: The number of people suffering from arthritis is increasing and striking in the age group of 35 to 40 years due to life style changes, stated Dr. Sai Laxman Anne, Chief Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon.

Speaking on the occasion of World Arthritis Day that falls on October 12 (Tuesday) Dr Sai Laxman told siasat.com that earlier arthritis was diagnosed in the age group of 60 and above but now it is being seen early in age. The disease restricts the ability to walk. Stating that there is a need to create awareness among people he explained that arthritis is the wear and tear of joints that are common in hip and knee.

An elbow or hand can also experience joint pain. However, joint at knee is the largest in the body. It carries half of the body weight, hence as one ages the vital cartilage in the joints get dissolved. Its specialty is that it is constantly melting and reforming. But as one ages the cartilage reproduction begins to decrease causing arthritis, pain and inability to walk.

Stating that joint pains can be genetic. However, these days there is an increase in arthritis cases due to lifestyle changes. Lack of exercise, eating junk food result in obesity and increase stress. All these together are lead causes of arthritis.

There are two types of arthritis– rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis arthritis. These two are different from normal arthritis. There are 15 other arthritis types. Genetic reasons dominate them all.

Blood tests should be carried out to identify the causes. Just like in hypertension and diabetes taking medicines is essential for these types of arthritis. Hence he suggested that one should make walking a routine exercise. A person in age group of 30 years has to walk for three kilometer.

So far no treatment has been found for arthritis. Cycling and swimming may help in reducing the disease.